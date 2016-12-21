Deutsche, Credit Suisse to compensate consumers post-crisis

This Aug. 1, 2014 file photo shows a logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland. Credit Suisse says Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 it has reached a settlement totaling nearly US dollar 5.3 billion with U.S. authorities in connection with its mortgage-backed securities business during the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.