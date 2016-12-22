California pension system downgrades earnings target
California's largest pension system downgraded its expectations for investment earnings Wednesday, a decision that will require state government agencies to contribute more tax dollars to retirement benefits for public employees. The decision by the board of the California Public Employees' Retirement System is a reaction to long-term financial pressures and lower projected returns on global investments over the next decade.
