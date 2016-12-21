Brazil government challenges Canada at WTO over funding for Bombardier
Brazil says it will challenge Canada at the World Trade Organization for allegedly channelling unfair subsidies to the aerospace and transportation company Bombardier. Brazil's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday saying the support for Bombardier is incompatible with WTO rules and affects its Brazilian competitor Embraer.
