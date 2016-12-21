Banks SmackedNAB, CBA to pay $2.5m over forex breachesBanks commit to ...

Banks SmackedNAB, CBA to pay $2.5m ov...

Two of Australia's biggest banks, NAB and the Commonwealth Bank, will each pay $2.5 million and overhaul their foreign exchange procedures after the corporate watching found traders on the banks' wholesale spot foreign exchange desks acted inappropriately, including through disclosing confidential information. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission announced today it had accepted enforceable undertakings from National Australia Bank and the Commonwealth Bank to clean up inappropriate conduct in the banks' wholesale spot foreign exchange businesses.

