Worldpay, M&A in focus as European shares consolidate

LONDON, July 4 A spate of dealmaking news swept European stocks on Tuesday, with Worldpay soaring on a bid approach, helping to mitigate a downward pull caused by retreating crude prices and tech stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.2 percent by 0820 GMT, in line with a dip in Euro zone stocks and blue-chips.

