While you were sleeping: Stocks drop with bonds
Equities followed bonds lower, as a disappointing French government debt auction fuelled concern about the outlook for government bonds on both sides of the Atlantic as central banks signal a bias towards raising interest rates. Also adding to the mood were minutes from the latest European Central Bank meeting, released on Wednesday, which showed that policy makers discussed "revisiting the easing bias with respect to the APP [asset purchase program] purchases."
