While you were sleeping: North Korea unnerves stocks
Global equities declined while gold rose amid North Korea's claim of the country's first successful intercontinental ballistic missile test that brings the United States within its reach. David Wright, co-director of the Global Security Program at the US-based Union of Concerned Scientists, said the flight time and distance suggested the missile could travel about 6,700 kilometres , bringing all of Alaska into range, according to Reuters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Jun '17
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May '17
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC