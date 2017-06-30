Wall Street is boldly ignoring stock market history

With the S&P 500 surging by an impressive 8.1% in the first six months of 2017, the benchmark could be looking at a similarly strong second half, according to Strategas Research Partners. Since 1950, when the index has risen by more than 8% in the first six months of the year it has increased by an additional 7.2% through year-end, on average, according to the firm's data.

