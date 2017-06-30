US stocks skid on concerns about slow hiring; retailers drop
U.S. stocks are falling Thursday morning as investors react to mounting evidence that hiring has slowed down based on a report from payroll processor ADP. Retailers are slipping after L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret, reported weak sales in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Jun '17
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May '17
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC