UPDATE 1-Italy in the limelight as ECB policy, bank rescue cloud picture
Investors scrutinised the outlook for Italian bond yields closely on Wednesday after the European Central Bank bought more of that country's debt than usual in its flagship asset-buying programme. The ECB bought more than 2 billion euros of Italian and French bonds than it was supposed to in June, moving further away from a rule aimed at ensuring that its stimulus is evenly spread across the euro zone.
