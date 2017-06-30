UPDATE 1-China opens local bond ratin...

UPDATE 1-China opens local bond ratings to global agencies

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The People's Bank of China has published rules allowing foreign rating agencies to assess the credit risks of the country's bonds, a move that could promote deeper risk assessment and pricing in the nation's huge corporate debt market. Under the previous framework, global ratings agencies could only have minority stakes in joint-venture operations in the country and could not issue ratings on local bonds.

