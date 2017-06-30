Stocks open slightly higher on chemicals, banks
South Korean stocks opened slightly high Monday, as investors scooped up chemicals amid a rebound in oil prices. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 3.17 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,394.96 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Jun 2
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May '17
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC