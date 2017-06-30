Stocks near records as banks and energy companies jump
U.S. stocks are rising Monday as banks continue to climb along with bond yields and interest rates, and energy companies rally again with oil prices. Better-than-expected auto sales and a strong report on U.S. factories are also helping stocks higher, although technology companies continue to struggle.
