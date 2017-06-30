RPT-UPDATE 2-Bank of Japan offers to buy unlimited amount of bonds to calm markets
TOKYO, July 7 The Bank of Japan said it would buy an unlimited amount of bonds on Friday, as it sought to put a lid on domestic interest rates pushed higher by the broad sell-off in developed market bonds. Its aggressive bond buying operation sent most Japanese government bond yields lower and weakened the yen.
