Nikkei bounces back from 3-week low as gains in cyclical stocks offset Korean tensions
TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back from a three-week low hit early on Wednesday as demand in cyclical stocks offset fears from tensions following North Korea's ballistic missile launch. Automakers, tech shares and banking stocks were among Wednesday's winners as the dollar was back above the 113.00 yen level in the afternoon, lifting overall sentiment.
