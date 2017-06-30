Mideast Stocks-Qatar falls as diploma...

Mideast Stocks-Qatar falls as diplomatic deadline looms, Saudi rally stalls

15 hrs ago

Qatar's stock market dropped in early trade on Sunday as a deadline for Doha to accept a series of political demands by four Arab states was expected to expire late in the day with no sign of the crisis ending. Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said at the weekend that the demands were made to be rejected.

Chicago, IL

