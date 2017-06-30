Mideast Stocks-Foreign funds bolster Qatar, Saudi edges up
DUBAI, July 3 Foreign funds helped Qatar's equities index rebound on Monday after a diplomatic deadline for Doha to comply with demands by four Arab states was extended by two days to Tuesday night. Saudi Arabia edged up on the back of petrochemicals.
