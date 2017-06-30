HK, China stocks weaker as global central bank tightening worries weigh

SHANGHAI, July 7 Hong Kong and China stocks followed most Asian markets lower on Friday morning as growing concerns about policy tightening by the world's central bank weighed on global bourses. The Hang Seng, the Hong Kong benchmark that ranked among the best-performing major indexes in the first half, dropped 0.4 percent, to 25,373.80 points by the lunch break, extending its weekly decline to 1.5 percent.

