Gold stocks helped boost TSX as energy sector weighs on Canadian dollar
Stocks in Toronto edged lower this morning, as gains from rising gold stocks were offset by losses in the energy sector. The S&P/TSX composite index pulled back 12.40 points at 15,118.21, after 90 minutes of trading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Jun '17
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May '17
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC