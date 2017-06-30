Global Markets-Shares, oil stumble after flying start to second half

LONDON, July 4 World shares, oil and bond yields all pulled back after bright starts to the second half of the year on Tuesday, as a long-range missile test by North Korea and July 4 holidays for U.S. markets restricted risk appetite. Asian shares had fallen and South Korea's won had hit a 16-week low after the North's missile landed in Japanese waters, while Europe was in the red as the first fall in oil prices in nine days also pushed down commodity stocks.

