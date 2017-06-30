Global Markets-Oil rises for seventh ...

Global Markets-Oil rises for seventh session, U.S. stocks rebound

NEW YORK, June 30 Oil rose for a seventh straight session on Friday on a declining U.S. rig count and stronger demand data from China, while U.S. equities rebounded and were set to end a volatile week on an up-beat, helped by a double-digit jump in Nike shares. The dollar recovered slightly but hawkish signals this week from the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Bank of Canada kept the greenback on track for its biggest quarterly decline against a basket of currencies in nearly seven years.

