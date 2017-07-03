France's Danone to Sell Stonyfield to Lactalis for $875 Million
French food group Danone has agreed to sell its U.S dairy business Stonyfield to Lactalis for $875 million, a move designed to address competition concerns stemming from its acquisition of U.S. organic food group WhiteWave. Danone said on Monday that Stonyfield had around $370 million in turnover in 2016, and that the sale price represented a multiple of around 20 times the 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for Stonyfield.
