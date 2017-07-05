Fed debating when to unwind $4.5 trillion in bond holdings
The Federal Reserve is figuring out when to start unloading much of its $4.5 trillion in bond holdings - a major turning point for an economy still healing from the 2008 financial crisis. Some Fed officials want to announce the beginning of the process "within a couple of months," according to minutes of the U.S. central bank's June meeting released Wednesday.
