Emerging Markets-Emerging stocks fall, led by Asia, on Korean tensions

Emerging stocks took a tumble on Tuesday as Pyongyang's latest missile test heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula and added to a correction in China, while currencies were torn between lower commodity prices and a weaker dollar. MSCI's emerging equity benchmark fell 0.7 percent - its sharpest one-day drop in nearly three weeks - after losses among Asian heavyweights Taiwan and South Korea as the North Korean missile landed in Japanese waters.

