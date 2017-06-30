Cee Markets-Currencies ease, Polish central bank holds fire
The zloty, the forint and the leu weakened by 0.1-0.2 percent against the euro by 1451 GMT. Regional equities rose, however, tracking a rebound in global share markets due to expectations that the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting later on Wednesday will not add to recent hawkish signals from central banks in the world.
