Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street gains

Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after a Japanese manufacturing indicator showed conditions improving, a glimmer of upbeat news for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after a resounding defeat of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo municipal elections on Sunday. KEEPING SCORE: The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.3 percent to 3,181.20 while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.2 percent to 20,067.88.

