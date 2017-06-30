Asian stocks edge lower on mixed signals from Fed minutes

Asian markets were trading marginally lower on Thursday as investors brushed off tensions over North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launch and instead focused on mixed signals from the U.S. central bank. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 percent to 19,970.25 while South Korea's Kospi lost 0.2 percent to 2,384.44.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.