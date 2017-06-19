Us Stocks-Wall St rises on oil reboun...

Us Stocks-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks

7 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

June 22 Wall Street's major indexes were slightly higher on Thursday, boosted by healthcare stocks after Republicans unveiled a bill to repeal Obamacare and oil prices rose from multi-month lows and relieved some pressure on energy stocks. The S&P healthcare index was up 1.2 percent after hitting its fourth record high in a row following the release of the bill, which is aimed at curbing Medicaid funding and reshaping subsidies to low-income people for private insurance.

Chicago, IL

