US stocks edge up slightly as oil prices stabilize

6 hrs ago

Energy stocks fell again, but not by nearly as much as earlier in the week, after crude rose for the first time in four days. Big gains for health care stocks also helped to offset losses for financial companies and other areas of the market, leaving indexes close to flat.

Chicago, IL

