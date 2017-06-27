US stock indexes veer lower in aftern...

US stock indexes veer lower in afternoon trading; oil rises

15 hrs ago

Phone and utilities companies led U.S. stock indexes lower in afternoon trading Tuesday as investors sized up the latest company and economic news. Banks led the gainers.

