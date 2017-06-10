US stock indexes hold steady as the price of oil steadies
U.S. stock indexes held steady in early trading Wednesday after the price of oil stabilized. Markets elsewhere around the world were mixed, while stocks in mainland China got a small boost after they got the OK to join a widely followed index of emerging-market stocks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Jun 2
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May 26
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC