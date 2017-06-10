US stock indexes hold steady as the p...

US stock indexes hold steady as the price of oil steadies

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

U.S. stock indexes held steady in early trading Wednesday after the price of oil stabilized. Markets elsewhere around the world were mixed, while stocks in mainland China got a small boost after they got the OK to join a widely followed index of emerging-market stocks.

