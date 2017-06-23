US indexes inch higher as energy stoc...

US indexes inch higher as energy stocks claw from the hole

Read more: The Republic

U.S. stock indexes ticked higher Friday as energy companies clawed back some of their sharp losses from earlier in the week. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was on pace to close out the week with a modest gain, its fourth in the last five.

Chicago, IL

