UPDATE 3-South African watchdog comments on central bank rattle rand
PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG, June 19 South Africa's rand fell more than 1.5 percent on Monday after the Public Protector, an anti-graft agency, recommended constitutional changes to make the central bank promote economic growth rather than currency and price stability. By 1840 GMT, the rand was trading 1.64 percent weaker to the dollar at 13.0150, having hit 13.0525 in response to the comments from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Jun 2
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May 26
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May '17
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC