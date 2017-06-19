UPDATE 3-South African watchdog comments on central bank rattle rand

PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG, June 19 South Africa's rand fell more than 1.5 percent on Monday after the Public Protector, an anti-graft agency, recommended constitutional changes to make the central bank promote economic growth rather than currency and price stability. By 1840 GMT, the rand was trading 1.64 percent weaker to the dollar at 13.0150, having hit 13.0525 in response to the comments from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.