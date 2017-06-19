UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * BARCLAYS: Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound emergency fund raising in 2008.

