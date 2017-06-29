UPDATE 1-U.S. bond market liquidity may be more fragile -N.Y. Fed blog

Some measures of U.S. bond market liquidity have deteriorated since the 2007-2009 global credit crisis due to a shrinkage of dealers' balance sheets, the growth of electronic trading and other structural changes, according to a New York Federal Reserve blog published on Wednesday. Nonetheless, the blog's authors concluded that liquidity remained resilient after examining the effects of the 2013 "taper tantrum" in the Treasury market, the Oct. 15, 2014 "flash rally" in the Treasury market and the liquidation of the Third Avenue's high-yield bond fund in December 2015.

