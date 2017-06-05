UPDATE 1-Greece targeting sub-5 percent yields for market return

ATHENS/LONDON, June 7 Greece will return to markets once its borrowing costs drop below 5 percent, sources told Reuters, which could happen if the European Central Bank includes Greek bonds in its 2.3 trillion euro asset purchase programme. That important caveat depends primarily on whether Athens can agree a debt deal with the euro zone and International Monetary Fund next week that is good enough to convince the ECB, which meets on Thursday, to come on board.

