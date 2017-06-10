UPDATE 1-European tech shares skid as...

UPDATE 1-European tech shares skid as valuations cast cloud over cyclical rally

LONDON, June 12 European technology stocks suffered their sharpest selloff on Monday since the aftermath of last year's Brexit referendum, underscoring investor concerns about rich valuations across sectors most sensitive to economic growth. Downgrades of the tech sector coupled with a slump in Apple's share price on a report that iPhones to be launched this year will use modem chips with slower download speeds than some rival smartphones, sparked a selloff in tech shares that knocked Wall Street on Friday and spread to Europe and Asia on Monday.

