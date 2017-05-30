UPDATE 1-ECB divide dampens demand for long-dated euro zone bonds
LONDON, June 2 A growing split among euro zone policymakers has made investors question how long the current level of stimulus can last, leading to a reduction in demand for long-dated government bonds in the bloc. Yields, which move inversely to prices, have been rising faster on Germany's 30-year bonds than 10-year bonds to the extent that the gap between the two benchmarks hit its widest in 18 months on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Fri
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May 26
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC