UPDATE 1-ECB divide dampens demand for long-dated euro zone bonds

LONDON, June 2 A growing split among euro zone policymakers has made investors question how long the current level of stimulus can last, leading to a reduction in demand for long-dated government bonds in the bloc. Yields, which move inversely to prices, have been rising faster on Germany's 30-year bonds than 10-year bonds to the extent that the gap between the two benchmarks hit its widest in 18 months on Friday.

