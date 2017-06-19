UPDATE 1-BlackRock says investors will benefit from MSCI nod on China stocks

BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Tuesday endorsed the decision by U.S. index provider MSCI to add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks. "We believe our clients will benefit from today's decision to bring Chinese equities into mainstream investment," Ryan Stork, the company's chairman for Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong and one of its most senior executives, said in an emailed statement.

