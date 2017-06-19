UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

June 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 46 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITAIN-SECURITY: A van ploughed into worshippers leaving a London mosque on Monday, killing at least one person and injuring several in what Britain's largest Muslim organisation said was a deliberate act of Islamophobia.

Chicago, IL

