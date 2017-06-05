UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher at 7527.33 on Friday, as an election upset for Prime Minister Theresa May sent the index shooting up, feeding off a weaker currency, while housebuilders suffered losses as uncertainty about the UK's leadership grew before Brexit negotiations.
