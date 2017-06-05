Toronto stock index hovers near break-even, loonie weakens slightly
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.84 points to 15,380.99, after 90 minutes of trading. It got some lift from Valeant Pharmaceuticals after the drug maker announced the sale of its iNova unit, but also felt the drag of lower gold stocks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ...
|Jun 2
|Carlos pearl
|1
|Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400
|May 26
|Miranda
|1
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|May 16
|AIPAC mohels
|3
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr '17
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr '17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC