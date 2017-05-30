The close: TSX falls with energy stoc...

The close: TSX falls with energy stocks, Wall Street hits record levels

Canada's benchmark stock index finished lower on Friday as energy stocks, depressed by falling oil prices, led the market lower. The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 27.16 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 15,442.75.

