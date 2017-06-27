Tech stocks sour, sending European sh...

Tech stocks sour, sending European shares to two-month low

6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LONDON, June 28 Slumping technology stocks after a global cyber attack and depressed crude oil prices cast a cloud over European shares on Wednesday, sending them to their lowest in two months. The pan-European STOXX 600 hit its lowest since April 24 in early deals, down 1 percent, in step with euro zone stocks and blue-chips.

