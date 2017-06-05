Statea s bond rating takes a hit from S&P
With sluggish revenues testing Gov. Charlie Baker's ability to balance investment needs with fiscal prudence, one of the country's largest credit rating agencies on Friday downgraded the state's bond rating with an admonishment for its approach to savings. S&P Global Ratings lowered its rating for Massachusetts bonds to AA from AA+ in a move that could impact borrowing costs for the state and serves as a black eye for the Baker administration and budget officials in the Legislature who pride themselves on budget management.
