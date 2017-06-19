Slumping oil prices rein in stock indexes

The price of oil slumped to its lowest level of the year on Tuesday and helped to restrain U.S. stock indexes, which set records a day earlier. KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index dipped 11 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,441, as of 2:26 p.m. Eastern time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.