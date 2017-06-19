S.Korea stocks may see up to 4.3 trln won of outflow after MSCI nod on China -official

The South Korean share market could see outflows of up to 4.3 trillion won with the MSCI's decision to add China's mainland-listed shares to its global indexes, a senior Korean government official said on Wednesday. "Considering the size of global funds that track the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, we see possible outflow of about 600 billion won to 4.3 trillion won from our equities," Jeong Eun-bo, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission said in a policy meeting in Seoul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.