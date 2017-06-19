S.Korea stocks may see up to 4.3 trln...

S.Korea stocks may see up to 4.3 trln won of outflow after MSCI nod on China -official

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The South Korean share market could see outflows of up to 4.3 trillion won with the MSCI's decision to add China's mainland-listed shares to its global indexes, a senior Korean government official said on Wednesday. "Considering the size of global funds that track the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, we see possible outflow of about 600 billion won to 4.3 trillion won from our equities," Jeong Eun-bo, vice chairman of the Financial Services Commission said in a policy meeting in Seoul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ... Jun 2 Carlos pearl 1
News Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400 May 26 Miranda 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May '17 AIPAC mohels 3
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May '17 About time 38
News Don't care about the French election? Your 401(... Apr '17 tomin cali 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr '17 BOB 1
Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09) Apr '17 Bryce Knorr 180
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,455 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC