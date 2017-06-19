RPT-Investor activists sceptical about MSCI China inclusion
HONG KONG, June 22 MSCI's decision to add China-listed stocks to a key benchmark will give investors a stake in China's growth, but the cost of such access will be exposure to persistently weak corporate governance in the country, investor activists and analysts said. The U.S. index provider said on Wednesday it would add 222 China-listed large cap stocks to its Emerging Markets Index, tracked by around $1.6 trillion in assets.
