RPT-Investment Focus-Stocks flying, o...

RPT-Investment Focus-Stocks flying, oil crying as 2017 hits halfway point

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

World stocks could be about to record their best start to a year since 1998, when global markets were recovering from the Asian crisis, while oil and the dollar are facing their worst first-half in years. It has been a six months marked, first, by the crumbling of so-called Trump trades that were premised on U.S. President Donald Trump's pledges of multi-trillion dollar spending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
unsecured/secured financial grants to all.... ... Jun 2 Carlos pearl 1
News Price of Bitcoin breaks records at $2,400 May 26 Miranda 1
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16) May '17 AIPAC mohels 3
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May '17 About time 38
News Don't care about the French election? Your 401(... Apr '17 tomin cali 2
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Apr '17 BOB 1
Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09) Apr '17 Bryce Knorr 180
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,691 • Total comments across all topics: 282,041,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC