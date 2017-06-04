Quant Manager of $6 Billion Backs Stocks Hidden From Front Pages 36 minutes ago
At least for investors seeking stable returns, it's better to buy companies that aren't in the spotlight. To exploit a so-called low-volatility anomaly, the head of quantitative equity management at BNP Paribas SA invests in stocks that seldom get any attention in the media.
